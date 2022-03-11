Christopher Hill confirmed as the new US Ambassador to Serbia

WASHINGTON – The United States Senate has confirmed the appointment of retired diplomat Christopher Hill as US ambassador to Serbia, Exit reports. Hill had a long career history in the Balkans. He served as acting ambassador to Albania in 1991, US Ambassador to Macedonia between 1996-1999, and Special Envoy to Kosovo in 1998 and 1999. In 1995, Hill was also part of the team that negotiated the Dayton Agreement that put an end to the Bosnian War. During the hearings that followed his nomination, Hill told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that mutual recognition between Serbia and Kosovo is the best way forward. He also spoke about Serbia’s involvement in Bosnia-Herzegovina, and outlined his expectations that Belgrade would commit to dialogue, stressing that “the future of the Republika Srpska is in BiH.”