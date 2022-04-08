Abazović: Montenegro Government adopted restrictive measures against Russia

PODGORICA – Seven members of the Government of Montenegro voted during today’s session for the introduction of sanctions against Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine, Vijesti reported. The Deputy Prime Minister Dritan Abazović wrote on Twitter that a package of restrictive measures against Russia has just been adopted. He thanked all ministers in Government, NATO Secretary – General and EU Delegation to Montenegro for their cooperation. According to Vijesti, Prime Minister of Montenegro Zdravko Krivokapić was not attended at the Government session.