02. 05. 2022.

European Western Balkans
News in brief

Donfried calls for intensification of the dialogue during visits to Kosovo and Serbia

by EWB

PRISTINA / BELGRADE –  Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried began her tour across the Western Balkans this week by visiting Pristina on Monday and Belgrade on Tuesday. Speaking in a press conference with Prime Minister Albin Kurti, Donfried said that the only way to prevent Russian influence in the Western Balkan is concluding the dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia with the aim of mutual recognition, Gazeta Express reports. In Serbia, as well, the topic was on the table, according to the press releases by the President and Prime Minister of Serbia. Donfried is scheduled to visit Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Albania, and Montenegro by 29 April.

