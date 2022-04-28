Donfried urges Bosnian leaders to ensure citizen’s rights to timely and free elections

SARAJEVO – US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried visited Bosnia and Herzegovina yesterday meeting, among other, members of the Presidency of BiH, High Representative Christian Schmidt and Minister of Defence Sifet Podžić. “All Bosnian leaders have a duty to pursue reconciliation and consensus-building through dialogue and to ensure citizens’ democratic right to timely, free and fair elections”, US Embassy tweeted from a meeting between Donfried and Presidency members. Assistant Secretary of State regretted that SDA and HDZ BIH did not have the courage for electoral reform, Klix.ba reports. She emphasised that the United States will continue to hold all leaders accountable for corruption or destabilizing action.