Western Balkan leaders to meet with European Council members on 23 June

BRUSSELS – According to the press release of the European Council, the six leaders of the Western Balkans will be invited to meet with the members of the European Council ahead of the June European Council. This EU-Western Balkans leaders’ meeting will take place on Thursday 23 June 2022 in the morning in Brussels on the premises of the European Council. The aim of the meeting is to promote enhanced EU-Western Balkans engagement. This was also announced yesterday by the President of the European Council Charles Michel, who will visit Serbia, Albania and BiH this week.