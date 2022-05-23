BiH House of People rejects proposal for financing elections

SARAJEVO – The House of People of the BiH Parliamentary Assembly rejected the conclusion suggested by the Bosniak Caucus on securing funds for financing the General Elections to be held on 2 October this year, N1 reported. After dicussion on Monday’s emergency session, out of 15 delegates, six voted “in favour” of the proposed conclusion, eight delegates were against it, and one abstained. Six delegates from the Federation of BiH entity supported the conclusion, while four were against it. Four delegates from the Republika Srpska entity voted against it, while one abstained. Last week Bosnian state government failure to adopt a decision on ensuring the financing of the elections.

