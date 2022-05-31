European Council conclusions: Impact of the war on the Western Balkans closely followed

BRUSSELS – European Council adopted conclusions yesterday evening following the first day of its special meeting. The document includes the agreement to impose a partial embargo on Russian oil and a pledge for further humanitarian, military, and political support to Ukraine. One of the points also mentioned the Western Balkans. “The European Council follows closely the impact of Russia’s war against Ukraine on neighbouring countries and the Western Balkans. It emphasises the need to provide all relevant support to the Republic of Moldova as it deals with the interlinked energy and economic crises, and migration pressure arising from the war”, the point reads. EU-Western Balkans leaders’ meeting will take place on 23 June.