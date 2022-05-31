fbpx
31. 05. 2022.

European Western Balkans
News in brief

European Council conclusions: Impact of the war on the Western Balkans closely followed

by EWB

BRUSSELS – European Council adopted conclusions yesterday evening following the first day of its special meeting. The document includes the agreement to impose a partial embargo on Russian oil and a pledge for further humanitarian, military, and political support to Ukraine. One of the points also mentioned the Western Balkans. “The European Council follows closely the impact of Russia’s war against Ukraine on neighbouring countries and the Western Balkans. It emphasises the need to provide all relevant support to the Republic of Moldova as it deals with the interlinked energy and economic crises, and migration pressure arising from the war”, the point reads. EU-Western Balkans leaders’ meeting will take place on 23 June.

Related posts

Bilčik and Fajon to join the dialogue between parties in Serbia

EWB

Várhelyi: Green light to the application of the new methodology to Montenegro and Serbia

EWB

Hoti: If there is no agreement, we will restore full reciprocity towards Serbia

EWB