Open Balkan summit: Agreement on cooperation in the area of recognition of diplomas signed

OHRID – Leaders of Albania, North Macedonia, and Serbia signed today an agreement on cooperation in the area of mutual recognition of diplomas and academic qualifications, as well as multiple memoranda at the summit of the Open Balkan initiative.

The memoranda that were signed are related to the cooperation in the areas of culture, tourism, and the economy, N1 reports.

This is the second time that official agreements have been signed in the framework of the initiative. The summit held in Tirana last December saw the signing of several agreements, including the one on conditions for free access to the job market, the interconnectivity of schemes of electronic identification for citizens, and the collaboration in the fields of veterinary and food safety.

In addition to Prime Minister of North Macedonia Dimitar Kovačevski, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić and Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama, representatives of Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina participated at the summit as guests. Prime Minister Dritan Abazović and the Chairman of the Council of Ministers Zoran Tegeltija expressed their personal support for the initiative, of which their countries are still not part.

In his address, Prime Minister Kovačevski said that the leaders expected the benefits of the initiative to be felt in the domestic budget of millions of families, and in the quality of life of millions of citizens, Sitel reported.

Kovačevski stressed that from a political point of view, the Open Balkans is aimed at accelerating the European integration of the Western Balkan countries and contributing to each of its countries on its path to membership in the European Union within a reasonable period of time.

He also announced that the companies from Northern Macedonia, Serbia, and Albania that manage the road tolls are working on connecting the electronic toll collection systems.

President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić said that the Open Balkan is an unstoppable initiative, a good idea that will have an increasing number of supporters throughout the region, RTS reported.

Vučić proposed the formation of working groups for overcoming food supply and energy difficulties ahead of winter.

“It is important to form working groups immediately, or at the next meeting, which I suggest should be held in southern Serbia before the big summit… at the end of the summer in Belgrade”, he said.

He also added that Serbia expects firefighting helicopters to arrive and said that Serbia will be ready to intervene and help Albanian and Macedonian friends in potential cases of forest fires during the summer.