Albania, Montenegro and North Macedonia support Ukraine’s bid for EU candidate status

KYIV – The Prime Ministers of Albania, Montenegro and North Macedonia supported the initiative for Ukraine to receive the status of a candidate for EU membership, it was announced at the joint press conference in Kyiv, held by the Prime Ministers of Albania Edi Rama and Montenegro Dritan Abazović with Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Dimitar Kovačevski, joined via video link.

“The prime ministers of the three Western Balkan countries and the president of Ukraine issued a joint statement expressing strong support for Ukraine’s status as a candidate for membership in the European Union”, Radio Free Europe (RFE) reported.

At a joint conference, the prime ministers of Albania and Montenegro said they were ready to support Ukraine both militarily and financially.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said he fully supported giving Ukraine EU candidate status. “All three countries believe in Ukraine’s European future,” Rama said.

Montenegrin Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic said it was a moral obligation to be in Kyiv and give strong support to the Ukrainian people.

“You are not fighting only for your territory, but for the principles and the possibility of choosing a way of life,” said Abazovic, emphasizing his support for Ukraine to become part of the European Union at some point.

Ukraine President Volodymir Zelenski thanked for support from Albania, Montenegro and North Macedonia for Ukraine’s bid to acquiring the EU candidate status.

“Our countries are not competing with each other on the European path”, declared Zelenski and thanked Rama and Abazović for visiting Kyiv.