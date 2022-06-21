Lajčák: Kosovo and Serbia adopt Energy Agreements’ Implementation Roadmap

BRUSSELS – Kosovo and Serbia agreed on Wednesday to adopt an Energy Agreements’ Implementation Roadmap in the framework of the EU-facilitated Dialogue, EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajčák announced.

He assessed that this is a significant step forward. This is the first agreement the parties have reached since Lajčák took ver the dialogue on the normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo.

Kosovo’s chief negotiator, Besnim Bislimi, said on Twitter the agreement allows for the invoicing of electricity in Kosovo’s four northern municipalities, in line with Kosovo’s laws and regulatory system.

Residents of four municipalities in northern Kosovo – North Mitrovica, Leposavic, Zvecan and Zubin Potok – most of whom are members of the Serb community, have not paid their electricity bills for more than two decades.

In 2013, Kosovo and Serbia reached an agreement on energy within the dialogue on the normalization of relations, and then in 2015, conclusions were agreed. According to those agreements, the collection of electricity in the north was supposed to be done by the company Elektrosever, which was never formed.