Kurti: Montenegrin President expressed readiness for corrections common border

PRISTINA – Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti said on Wednesday that Pristina and Podgorica will form a commission to review their common border, N1 reported. According to Kurti, his government plans to form an expert commission to review the border, adding that it will be a joint commission with the Montenegrin government. “The documents are clear for the Kosovo side. For us, the important thing is that Montenegro President Milo Đukanović expressed readiness for corrections. We are ready but we are waiting for the government of Montenegro to form its team”, he said. Kosovo and Montenegro are disputing an area of some 900 hectares on their 79 kilometers of border with both sides claiming that area as their own. The dispute has prevented the opening of the Pec-Cakor-Murino road.