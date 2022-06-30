Government of North Macedonia receives a new French proposal

SKOPJE – The Government of North Macedonia announced in a press release today that it had received a proposal from the French Presidency with ideas that “referred to its publicly stated positions and views”.

The press release did not specify the details of the proposal. The previous French proposal to lift the veto of Bulgaria on the accession process of Skopje and Tirana was supported by the parliament of Bulgaria last week, but it was described as unacceptable by the PM of North Macedonia Dimitar Kovačevski, as well as other politicians and commentators from the country.

The new proposal is assumed to have addressed some of the objections from North Macedonia, which stated that interpretations of history should not be a part of EU accession negotiations.

“This is the basis for opening a broad consultative process first in the Government and the coalition partners, and then with the President, the Parliament and the opposition, as well as with the civil sector, the expert, and the general public in the country”, the press release reads.

The Government stressed that it would make the decision for the future jointly, on the merits, in accordance with the strategic interests of the country and all its citizens.

“We would like to thank President Macron and the French Presidency for their efforts to overcome obstacles and preserve European credibility in the Balkans”, the press release concludes.