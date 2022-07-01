Kurti: Lajčák was informed about Kosovo’s reciprocal measures

PRISTINA – Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti told reporters that European Union Representative for Belgrade – Pristina dialogue Miroslav Lajčák was informed about Kosovo’s activities regarding its decision on reciprocal measures for Serbian citizens and vehicles entering Kosovo.

“There is no sudden or completely new development because their licence plates have markings on them from the post-war period, that is, a legacy, they are a structure left behind by Slobodan Milošević, and his regime can not continue in Kosovo indefinitely. We have generously created a two-month space to make this change, which helps legality and fairness”, said Kurti, N1 reported.

According to Kurti, Lajčák knows there is a plan for a meeting of leading negotiators in July.

“We will see how and to what extent they can prepare for this in Brussels. We are ready for a permanent, legally-binding agreement that includes mutual recognition. Belgrade’s warning that they could withdraw from the dialogue could be a problem because they said they would leave the dialogue”, said Kurti.

Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani also said that “every step taken by Kosovo is coordinated with international representatives”.

N1 Pristina correspondent quoted Osmani as saying that Serbia is blocking progress, that the Kosovo side showed great constructiveness in connection with the license plates and arrived at a document acceptable to both Kosovo and the European Union, but that Serbia rejected all that.

EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajčák said that Pristina’s latest decision has changed the plans and topics of his visit.

“I came to the region to prepare for the next leaders’ meeting on progress and normalization of relations. Now we need to resolve this situation,” said Lajčák in Belgrade on Thursday, adding that a crisis must not be allowed.