It’s time for EuroPride in Belgrade

More than 56% of citizens of Serbia s&ll believe that homosexuality is an illness, 37% believe that homosexuality came from the West, and 82% have nothing against the LGBT+ community if sexual orienta&on is not shown outside the home. At the same &me, 80% believe that LGBT+ people are the same as anyone else, 73% believe that same-sex couples should be able to visit their partner at the hospital or prison, while 59% support inheritance between same-sex partners. This shows that Serbia, as well as all Western Balkan countries, are changing its attitude toward the LGBT+ community. This change is slow but permanent. In line with Council of Europe standards, all countries in the region adopted numerous laws where the prohibi&on of discrimina&on based on sexual orienta&on and gender identity is explicitly men&oned, but implementation is s&ll a key problem.

However, the visibility of the LGBT+ community is s&ll a big taboo in the region. Despite that, Belgrade Pride made enormous progress in the past two decades. Acer violent pride in 2001 and 2010, four bans (2009,2011,2012,2013), Belgrade Pride became the largest annual public event for the LGBT+ community in Serbia. With more than 80 events during Pride Week every year, numerous guests, ar&sts and members of the community, Belgrade Pride became comparable with any other European Pride Parade.

In 2019, this progress was recognized interna&onally, where 76% of European Pride Organisers voted for Belgrade (other candidates were Barcelona, Dublin, Lisbon/Porto and Gran Canarias).

After years of fighting for the equality of the LGBTI+ community in the region, Belgrade will host EuroPride this September making it a milestone for the LGBTI+ community in the whole region and opening a new era.

EuroPride 2022 will take place in Belgrade from September 12 to 18, 2022. Despite the pandemic, war in Ukraine, and elec&ons in Serbia, EuroPride Team made great progress and 30 days before the beginning of EuroPride Week, our message is quite clear – “Belgrade is ready!”.

The capital of Serbia will be the first city in the Southeast Europe region and the first city outside of the European Economic Area to host a major event for the pan-European LGBTI+ community.

More than 130 events are prepared for EuroPride Week (12-18 September), including Pride Theatre Fes&val, Pride Art, Interna&onal Human Rights Conference, Community Programme, Lesbian Fes&val, Merlinka Classic Film Fes&val and many more. Pride House, Pride Info centre and many other venues are getting ready for September, while Pride Park next to Sava and Danube confluence will be built for concerts on 16 and 17 September.

The International Human Rights Conference will bring together local and European decision-makers, activists, and public persons who through their work and efforts contribute to a bigger position of the LGBTI+ community. Belgrade will be visited by MEPs, representa&ves of the Council of Europe, as well as the EU Commissioner for Equality.