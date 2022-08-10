EU: Implementation of the Road Map for a Kosovo-Serbia energy agreement running late

BRUSSELS – European Union concluded that the implementation of the Road Map for a Belgrade – Pristina energy agreement was running late, reported on Tuesday Radio Free Europe. “The responsibility for the successful implementation of the energy agreement and the road map is in the hands of the two sides”, said EU Spokesperson Peter Stano. Belgrade and Pristina adopted a road map to implement the energy agreement reached as part of their dialogue in 2013. The road map is meant to regulate power supplies and bill payments in northern Kosovo’s four majority-Serb municipalities, where bills haven’t been paid for more than 20 years. The government in Pristina has been covering the costs since 2017. According to RFE, energy industry officials in Pristina claimed to have met their obligations under the agreement.