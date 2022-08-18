Borrell: There is no agreement today, we will continue talks with Belgrade and Pristina

BRUSSELS – The EU High Representative for Foreign Policy and Security Josep Borrell said on Thursday after the meetings with the Serbian President and Prime Minister of Kosovo that there is no compromise today but that the talks will continue in the following days.

He emphasized that there is still time until 1 September to resolve the burning issue related to the license plates, which have raised the latest tensions in north Kosovo.

„We will not give up looking for a solution. The process will continue in the coming days, but today we have no compromise“, said Borrell.

Today’s meetings Borrell assessed as a part of „crisis management“ and not as ordinary and regular meetings. „We called this meeting because we face negative developments on the ground and increasing tensions in the north of Kosovo“.

He added that a message was sent to Belgrade and Pristina that the international community does not want an increase in tensions in the coming period and that both sides will be held responsible if such tensions happen. „This is not a moment to raise tensions but to find solutions“.

As the media reported, the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić left the European External Action Service (EEAS) building without making a statement to the media. The Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija Petar Petković announced earlier that the President of Serbi will not make statements on Tuesday.

Petković briefly said that the most important thing was that the Serbian delegation fought for „peace, stability, compromise solutions“, which is why the President of Serbia will stay in Brussels. According to Petković, Vučić will inform citizens about the outcomes of the negotiations with Pristina in his address to the nation on Friday.