Implementation of the agreement on documents with disclaimers has begun

BELGRADE / PRISTINA – The agreement’s implementation on personal documents started on Thursday. In the future, Serbs from north Kosovo can travel with Serbian ID cards. At the same time, Belgrade will cancel the issuance of additional documents for Kosovo citizens traveling through Serbia.

As the agreement between Kosovo and Serbia on crossing borders using only IDs comes into force tonight, a big disclaimer written in English and Serbian on the Serbian side of the frontier reminds the public of Serbia’s continued non-recognition of Kosovo’s independence.

“Enabling the use of Identity Cards issued by Pristina (Kosovo) is done exclusively for practical reasons, to make the position of individuals easier and for enabling their freedom of movement following the Agreement on Freedom of Movement reached in dialogue in 2011; it cannot be interpreted as recognition of unilaterally declared independence of Kosovo,” the disclaimer reads.

In a video message in Serbian, the Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti said that from today until October 31, “the possibility of transferring license plates to RKS is open”.

At the same time, leaflets appeared in the northern part of Kosovska Mitrovica that read, “No surrender!” KM remains!” with registration number BG 1244-UN.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said earlier that it was a “verbal” agreement from which Belgrade managed to extract “the most possible”. “It’s not harder for anyone, it’s easier for everyone,” said Vučić on the occasion of that agreement.