EU Enlargement Think-tank Forum today in Prague

PRAGUE – EU Enlargement Think-tank Forum “Rethinking Enlargement in times of Geopolitical Earthquakes” organized by EUROPEUM Institute for European Policy in cooperation with other partners will take place between 13th and 14th October 2022 in Prague. The Forum is organized in close cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic and the Office of the Government of the Czech Republic within the Czech Presidency to the Council of the EU.

This unique forum will gather around 60 experts – think-tankers, civil servants from EU Member States, WB, and Associated Trio, Members of the European Parliament, and representatives of DG NEAR dealing with the EU enlargement policy or more broadly with the process of European integration. Our goal is to provide space for an open exchange of views and to come up with concrete recommendations on how to enhance the EU enlargement policy. The documents drafted as a follow-up to the conference will then be distributed through the official channels of the Czech EU Presidency.

The organization of a three-day think-tank forum focused on the EU enlargement process should, among other goals, provide a signal to the governments that the involvement of think tanks in questions about the future of the WB and Eastern Europe is not only desirable but necessary for the success of the accession process and the democratization of society. The discussions will be divided into three specific sessions focusing on the following topics: EU Enlargement Policy and its Future; Democracy and Rule of Law; and Climate Change and Energy Security.

European Western Balkans is one of the partners of the EU Enlargement Think-tank Forum.