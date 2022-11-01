EU-Western Balkans summit in Tirana on 6 December

BRUSSELS – The EU – Western Balkans summit will be held on 6 December in Tirana. This will be the first time the EU-WB summit is held in the region and in a country that is not a full member of the EU. President of the European Council Charles Michel wrote on Twitter that the EU and the Western Balkans need each other. “We will hold the next EU-Western Balkans summit in the region – on 6 December in Tirana to reaffirm our reinforced engagement”, wrote Michel. In recent years, the EU has been practising meeting with the leaders of countries of the region at least once a year. The previous meeting with Balkan leaders was held on 23 June in Brussels.