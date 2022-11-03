Bregu: Signing of three mobility agreements will contributes to building the bridges in region

BERLIN – Signing of three mobility agreements will contributes to building the bridges in Western Balkans region, assessed Secretary General of the Regional Cooperation Councill (RCC) at the Berlin Summit. She added that RCC will continue to support the implementation and the governance of the agreements – so their intended benefits are extended in the shortes time possible.

The Heads of Governments of the Western Balkans Six signed the three mobility agreements under the Common Regional Market (CRM) Action Plan’s mobility agendas – on Freedom of Movement with Identity Cards, on Recognition of Higher Education Qualifications, and on Recognition of Professional Qualifications for Doctors of Medicine, Dentists and Architects – at the Berlin Process Summit held in German capital today.

“Though written off as nearly impossible, after trying and nerve-racking two years, the three RCC-coordinated centrepiece mobility agreements finally see the light of day. Today they reach those intended for – our citizens! Much like the ubiquitous impact of the regional roaming agreement and the green lanes, their manifested impact on the ground will be direct and concrete. It contributes to building the bridges our region still needs within, and with the EU – on an equal treatment basis,” said Majlinda Bregu, Secretary General of the Regional Cooperation Council (RCC) at the Summit.

She assessed that with this impetus and encouragement in mind, it is high time to follow the pioneering example of EU MS joining the green lanes initiatives and make the roaming reduction between the EU and WB a case in point.

“I am looking forward to some other concrete deliverables for the Tirana December EU-WB Summit. In these challenging times, we need these and many more integration measures in energy, cyber-resilience, disinformation, etc. As an all-inclusive, regionally-owned mechanism, RCC stands ready to contribute to the operability of the Berlin Process in-between Summits as well, ensuring one of the most widely taught skills: cooperation,” Bregu concluded.

German Chancellor,Olaf Scholz, thanked the RCC for all the excellent work done in the past two years on facilitating the three mobility agreements, calling for a speed-up of regional cooperation and European integration processes. The participants of the Summit stressed their wish for the continuation of the Berlin Process in order to harness the full potential of improved and inclusive regional cooperation, and agreed to hold the next Berlin Process Summit 2023 in Albania.