PARIS – The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will have tomorrow separate meetings with the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić and the Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti, confirmed on Thursday EU spokesperson Peter Stano, reports FoNet. The meetings will be held on November 11 in Paris on the sidelines of the Paris Peace Forum. In Paris, Kurti and Vučić will also have separate meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron.