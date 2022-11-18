Albanian opposition to organize protests during the EU-WB Summit in Tirana

TIRANA — Leaders of the opposition in Albania have announced they will be leading the protests during the meeting of the Western Balkans and EU leaders, scheduled for 6 December in Tirana, as TEMA reports. Sali Berisha, leader of the Democratic Party which is the largest opposition party, announced the protest today as he referred to the MPs of the ruling party as “thieves.” Leader of the Freedom Party and former president of Albania, Ilir Meta, joined in the call for another round of protests and said that the current minority government is responsible for a number of scandals and for the crisis affecting all Albanian citizens, not just the opposition supporters. Responding to the comments made by the opposition leaders, Taulant Balla, head of the Socialist Party parliamentary group, said that the true driving force of the protests is the fact that the opposition “doesn’t want integration.” The opposition already organized a protest on 12 November, citing the rise of prices and affairs of the government as the reasons behind the protests.