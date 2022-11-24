BRUSSELS – European Union (EU) Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell wrote Wednesday evening on Twitter that the chief negotiators of Serbia and Kosovo agreed on the measures to avoid further escalation, N1 reported. “Serbia will stop issuing license plates with Kosovo Cities’ denominations and Kosovo will cease further actions related to re-registration of vehicles,” Borrell added.

“We have a deal! Very pleased to announce that chief negotiators of Kosovo and Serbia under EU-facilitation have agreed on measures to avoid further escalation and to fully concentrate on the proposal on normalization of their relations,” Borrell wrote on Twitter.

He thanked EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak for his “hard work” and said he will invite the parties in the coming days to discuss next steps.

Borrell said he and Lajcak will continue to facilitate the process of normalization of relations and update the EU Member States and partners regularly about the progress achieved by the Parties..

Pristina negotiator Besnik Bislimi said that, following the agreement reached Wednesday evening, “we should continue our intensive talks on the proposal of the EU, backed by Germany and France, for full normalization of relations.