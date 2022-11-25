Montenegrin Minister of European Affairs Jovana Marović resigned

PODGORICA – Minister of European Affairs of Montenegro and Deputy Prime Minister informed President of the Assembly Danijela Đurović on Friday that she is resigning from all positions. “Given that political parties are calling each other out for inaction through the media, instead of sitting down to agree on key issues and priorities of importance for democratization and integration, fulfilling this goal, that is, speeding up the European path, is not possible under these conditions”, Marović said. Since August 20, when the government of Dritan Abazović was voted no-confidence, Montenegro has had a government with a technical mandate.