EU approved 10 million euros for Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina

BRUSSELS – The Council of the European Union (EU) has approved an aid measure worth ten million euros in favor of the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Radio Free Europe (RFE) reported. The funds were used from the so-called European Peace Instrument after the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina requested this help in June of this year.

“This decision is part of the EU’s work to strengthen security engagement with its partners from the Western Balkans,” the published decision states. It is added that this measure will strengthen the capacities of the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina through the improvement and upgrading of the equipment of their tactical support brigade.

According to the published decision, by providing appropriate equipment, the measure will help the armed forces contribute to EU military missions and operations that fall under the Common Security and Defense Policy.

“It will further enable the rapid and sustained deployment of NATO-designated battalions, either as part of an EU mission or operation or in formats such as the United Nations, NATO, OSCE, and will ultimately contribute to the protection of the civilian population,” the decision states.

The European Instrument for Peace is an extra-budgetary instrument that enhances the EU’s ability to act as a global security provider. This instrument was established in March 2021 to preserve peace, prevent conflicts and strengthen international security.