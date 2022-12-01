Serbia will not attend EU-Western Balkans Summit in Tirana

BELGRADE – Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said that the EU’s reaction to appointing a new Serbian minister in the Kosovo government who does not come from the Serbian List is shameful, adding that Serbia will not participate in the EU-Western Balkans summit in Tirana, N1 reported.

On Thursday, Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti appointed Nenad Rašić from the opposition Progressive Democratic Party as minister in place of Goran Rakić, president of the Serbian List. The spokesperson of the European Union, Peter Stano, today called on Belgrade and Pristina to work following the binding agreements and on the immediate return of Kosovo Serbs to all institutions in Pristina.

“It is vital that all ministerial appointments follow the constitution of Kosovo. In this particular case, we call on Kosovo to ensure that all necessary procedural steps are followed when appointing ministers who represent the non-majority community,” said Stano.

The Prime Minister of Serbia assessed this reaction of the EU as shameful. “We were waiting to see what the Union would say about the appointment of Rašić and received another shameful statement,” said Brnabić, adding that the appointment of Rašić is contrary to the Brussels Agreement and the will of citizens expressed in the elections.

She said that “after such a shameful statement by the EU”, Serbia no longer needs to participate in summits.

“Either the EU will start respecting the values it propagates, or there is no longer a need for Serbia to participate in this kind of farce,” said the Prime Minister of Serbia.

President Vučić confirmed that Serbia will not send its representative to Tirana. “No one will be in Tirana on December 6, and come nicely, take your daily allowances, travel as you wish, all of you from Europe, all of you from the Western Balkans, talk about how Serbia is to blame for everything,” said the President of Serbia.

For the first time, Serbia will not attend the EU-Western Balkans summi