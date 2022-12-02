Stano: EU-Western Balkans Summit of great importance in the current situation

BRUSSELS — The EU-Western Balkans summit, which will be held on 6 December in Tirana, is particularly important in the current geopolitical situation, said Peter Stano, the spokesperson of the European Union. Referring to the situation regarding the appointment of Nenad Rašić as a minister in the government of Kosovo and Belgrade’s announcement that it will cancel its participation in the Summit, Stano said that “the preliminary interpretation of yesterday’s appointment is that it does not meet all the conditions stipulated by the Constitution of Kosovo.” Stano stated that he expects the Kosovo institutions to harmonize their procedures with the constitution, which is of key importance for the rule of law, and repeated the EU’s call for the Serbs to return to the Kosovo institutions as soon as possible, in order to avoid further escalation. He added that the visit of the the EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue, Miroslav Lajčak, was already planned and that it has nothing to do with this case.