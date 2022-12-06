Borrell: Latest version of Franco-German proposal sent to Belgrade and Pristina

TIRANA – High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy urged Serbia and Kosovo on Tuesday to engage in dialogue aimed at diplomatic normalization. He assessed that “this is an important moment”, so both sides have to engage.
“They have to really engage in the dialogue with the proposal that I put on the table as facilitator of Belgrade – Pristina Dialogue, with the strong support of Germany and France”, said Borell noting that the latest proposal on normalization had been sent to the two countries.
According to Borrell, no both sides “had to embark on serious discussion because this is a moment in which there is a big opportunity”.
Radio Free Europe (RFE) reported.
He said that the Union is strongly committed to supporting the Western Balkans. “Look, this is an important day for the Western Balkans. It is the first summit with the European Union that takes place in the Western Balkans. From our side, we are strongly committed to the region to support it to face the consequences of the war,” Borell said.
Following his meeting with Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti on 5 December, EU Special Representative for Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajčák said that the current “positive momentum” should be used to organize another high-level meeting in Brussels between Vučić and Kurti.
Lajčák also expressed concern about the “security vacuum” in the North of Kosovo which was a result of ethnic Serbs leaving Kosovo institutions, and said that the EU doesn’t want the local elections scheduled in the North after the resignations to be a “destabilizing factor.”
The normalisation of relations with Serbia and our planning on next steps featured prominently in my meeting with PM @albinkurti this morning in Pristina. We also used our meeting to discuss the situation in the north of Kosovo and energy. pic.twitter.com/6cmEUc6mRd
— Miroslav Lajčák (@MiroslavLajcak) December 6, 2022