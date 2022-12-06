Borrell: Latest version of Franco-German proposal sent to Belgrade and Pristina

TIRANA – High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy urged Serbia and Kosovo on Tuesday to engage in dialogue aimed at diplomatic normalization. He assessed that “this is an important moment”, so both sides have to engage.

“They have to really engage in the dialogue with the proposal that I put on the table as facilitator of Belgrade – Pristina Dialogue, with the strong support of Germany and France”, said Borell noting that the latest proposal on normalization had been sent to the two countries.

“This is an important moment. They should engage in dialogue with the proposal that has been put on the table with the strong support of Germany and France. The last text was sent yesterday to Belgrade and Pristina. Now they are the ones who have to engage”, Radio Free Europe (RFE) reported.