Two independent TV stations in Serbia stopped broadcasting programs

BELGRADE – The only two independent anti-government cable televisions in Serbia, “N1” and “Nova S”, stopped broadcasting their programs on Friday. Instead of the regular program, a television was installed with a black screen with the message “Darkness in Serbia, no free media”.

These two television stations, which operate within United Media, published the same inscription on their social networks after midnight without explaining the details.

For years, the journalists of these two television stations have been exposed to sharp attacks by representatives of the authorities, including the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić.