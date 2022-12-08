Stano: Borell invited Vučić and Kurti to Brussels

BRUSSELS — EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell invited President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić and Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti for a high-level meeting in Brussels, as was announced by Peter Stano, the spokesperson of the European Union. Stano added that the date of the meeting is still not set and it will be announced as soon as it’s confirmed. The invitation came following Borrell’s 6 December announcement that the latest version of the Franco-German proposal was sent to Belgrade and Pristina. A day earlier, EU Special Representative for Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajčák said that the current “positive momentum” should be used to organize another high-level meeting in Brussels between Vučić and Kurti.