fbpx
14. 12. 2022.

European Western Balkans
News in brief

Council presidency and European Parliament agree on visa free travel for Kosovo

by EWB

BRUSSELS – The Council presidency and European Parliament representatives reached an agreement on the draft regulation on visa free travel for holders of passports issued by Kosovo. The agreed text now needs to be approved by the Council and the European Parliament before going through the formal adoption procedure. The new rules would allow Kosovo passport holders to travel to the EU without a visa for a period of stay of 90 days in any 180-day period. This exemption from the visa requirement would apply from the start date for the operation of the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) and in any case no later than 1 January 2024.

Related posts

Brnabić at conference in Spain tomorrow, meeting with Borrell

EWB

Discussion of EU foreign ministers on the Western Balkans postponed for May

EWB

Berlin Process Ministerial Meeting in Warsaw

EWB