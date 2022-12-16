Von Cramon: Kosovo’s EU integration also depends on dialogue with Serbia

BRUSSELS – The rapporteur for Kosovo in the European Parliament, Viola von Cramon, said that Kosovo’s application for membership in the European Union is an important step, adding that integration into the bloc also depends on the dialogue with Serbia.

“It is essential that the entire Western Balkans join the EU. The pace of Kosovo’s integration into the EU will depend on its commitment to the adoption of the necessary reforms and the successful conclusion of the dialogue with Serbia, led by the European Union”, Von Cramon said on Twitter.

Kosovo’s application for EU membership is an important step. It is crucial to bring the whole Western Balkans into the EU. The pace of #Kosovo’s 🇪🇺 integration will depend on its commitment to adopting necessary reforms & successful ending of #EU-led #Dialogue with Serbia.🇽🇰🇪🇺 https://t.co/vFbLoXY0qG — Viola von Cramon 🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@ViolavonCramon) December 15, 2022

nbsp;

Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kruti submitted on Thursday to the Czech Republic Kosovo’s application for membership in the EU. He assessed that this is a historic day for Kosovo and a “great day for democracy in Europe”.

According to Albanian Daily News, next week the Czech presidency of the EU is expected to notify the other member countries of Kosovo’s application. The handling of this isue will then be continued by Sweden, which takes over the presidency of the EU from 1 January.