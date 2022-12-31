Will participation in the Census improve the position of the Albanian minority in Serbia?

This article was originally published in Serbian.

The final results of the Census of Population, which the Republic of Serbia carried out with the financial support of the European Union, show that the claims of the political elite of Albanians from the south of Serbia are correct. In Serbia, mainly in the south in the municipalities of Preševo, Bujanovac, and Medveđa, about 100,000 members of this national minority were enumerated, according to our interlocutors. Additionally, the official “calculation” of the Republic Institute of Statistics shows a large outflow of the population – almost 40 percent of them live in the diaspora, which is not such a great figure for these citizens.

Disputes about the actual number of Albanians living in Serbia, mostly in the south, have lasted for more than a decade because they decided to boycott the census held in 2011, and only about 5,800 members of this national minority were enumerated then.

According to our interlocutor, the founder and editor-in-chief of Bujanovačke portal Nikola Lazić, Albanians boycotted the previous census because Serbia printed the forms in Cyrillic in the Serbian language.

“In addition, members of the then political elite of Albanians from the south of Serbia believed that the boycott was necessary due to the unresolved problems in education, culture, use of language, and symbols, as well as the obligations that the state had in this part of the country, where the Albanians population is the most numerous”, he says.

The current member of the Presidency of the party led by MP Shaip Kambery (Party for Democratic Action), Rahim Salihi, explaining the political decision of the Albanian parties in Preševo, Bujanovac and Medveđa to boycott the Census in 2011, says that the Albanian enumerators were not satisfied with the way the Census was organized.

He recalls that census forms were not translated into the Albanian language and that the Albanian diaspora could not be registered. That is, neither returnees nor refugees were correctly registered in the lists.

The boycott led to the worse position of Albanians, adds Salihi, because the official number of 6,000 Albanians in Serbia reduced the number of members of the National Council of the Albanian National Minority, as well as the number of funds from the republican budget for financing this body.

“Playing with numbers also influenced the integration of Albanians. They did not respond to the invitation of the political elite to participate in this year’s Census because their position compared to 2011 is better, but because of the very conditions of the Census, that is, the Methodology that follows the principles and standards of the European Union,” says Salihi.

While Albanian leaders such as the President of the National Council of Albanians, Ragmi Mustafa, proudly announced the preliminary results and the data on 100,000 of them living in Preševo, Bujanovac and Medveđa after the end of the Census, the challenge came from the President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić himself.

The Census has not even finished yet, when Vučić, at the opening of the factory in Vlasotinac on October 26, also spoke about the response of Albanians to the Census, claiming that “many families register members who do not live in Serbia”, which is why the exact number of Albanians will not be known again in Serbia.

“Dad and mom report two children who have not lived there for four years but are abroad. Our wish is for them to return to Serbia, they are all citizens of Serbia, and it is good for them to work and live here because they contribute to the GDP of our country”, he said.