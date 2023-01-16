Presidential election in Montenegro on 19 March

PODGORICA — Presidential election in Montenegro has been scheduled for 19 March 2023 by a decision of the President of the Parliament, Danijela Đurović. If no candidate gains support of more than 50 percent of voters in the first round, citizens of Montenegro will decide between two candidates who got the most votes in the second round on 2 April. The mandate of incumbent President Milo Đukanović, who has been in the office since 2018, is set to expire on 20 May. Đukanović is eligible to run for another term in the office, but it is not confirmed he will do so.