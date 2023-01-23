Stano: Borrell to inform EU foreign ministers about next steps in the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue

BRUSSELS — High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borell, will inform today the heads of European diplomacy about the next steps in the process of normalizing relations between Serbia and Kosovo, EU spokesman Peter Stano announced, as FoNet reported. At the meeting, Borrell will also inform the foreign ministers about last week’s visit of the delegation to Kosovo and Serbia, Stano announced and added that the details will be discussed after the meeting of the EU foreign ministers. The delegation led by the EU Special Representative for Dialogue, Miroslav Lajčák, visited Pristina and Belgrade on Friday, 20 January. Besides Lajčák, the delegation included the US special envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, French envoy Emmanuel Bonne, German envoy Jens Plötner and, for the first time, the delegation included Italian envoy Francesco Talo, advisor to the Prime Minister of Italy.