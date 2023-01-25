Bosnia and Herzegovina elects new state Government

SARAJEVO – House of Representatives in Bosnia and Herzegovina appointed ministers, deputy ministers, and chair of the Council of Ministers of BiH during the emergency session on Wednesday. The appointment was confirmed with 23 votes in favor and 19 against, N1 reported.

The government was supported by MPs from ten political parties that formed a coalition after the country’s October elections. As mandated by Dayton Peace Agreement, the coalition includes representatives of the country’s three main ethnic groups: Bosniaks, Croats and Serbs.

The BiH Council of Ministers Chair, Borjana Krišto, referred the Decision on the Appointment of Ministers, Deputy Ministers and Deputy Presidents of the BiH Council of Ministers to the House of Representatives for confirmation, after receiving reports on the crosschecks of all 19 candidates from the State Investigation and Protection Agency and the Central Election Commission of BiH. In total – nine state ministers and 10 deputy ministers.

The deputy chair of the BiH Council of Ministers will be Zoran Tegeltija and Zukan Helez, the future ministries of finance and treasury, and defense.

Ministers in the new convocation of the BiH Council of Ministers will be: Elmedin Konaković, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Zoran Tegeltija, Minister of Finance and Treasury; Staša Kosarac, Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations; Davor Bunoza, Minister of Justice; Edin Forto, Minister of Communications and Transport; Dubravka Bošnjak, Minister of Civil Affairs; Nenad Nešić, Minister of Security; Zukan Helez, Minister of Defence; and Sevlid Hurtić, Minister for Human Rights and Refugees.