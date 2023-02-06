Apply for the Western Balkans Fellowship Programme at the Austrian Parliament

BELGRADE – The European Fund for the Balkans (EFB) announces the call for applications for the Western Balkans Fellowship Programme at the Austrian Parliament. The fellowships funded by the Austrian Parliament are designed for civil servants working in the administrations of the National Parliaments in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia.

It is a unique opportunity to gain knowledge about the operations and practices of the Austrian Parliament as well as to observe and to learn from the administrative staff and professionals about the different aspects of their work. The programme description and the full guidelines for the applicants are available at this page . The deadline for submission of applications is February 15th 2023.