Kurti: Kosovo accepts EU’s proposal

PRISTINA – Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti said on Monday that Kosovo accepts proposed European plan aimed at normalizing relations with Serbia, after meeting with EU’s Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, Miroslav Lajčak.

“We do accept the EU proposal for normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia, and consider it a good basis for further discussion and a solid platform for moving forward”, Kurti wrote on Twitter.

After the meeting with Kosovo PM, Miroslav Lajčak said that they discussed scheduling a meeting about the plan on the highest level. He did not specify when the meeting could be held.

Lajčak also met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić on Monday in Belgrade. After a meeting, Vučić said that they had an open and friendly discussion.