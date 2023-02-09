Borell invites Vučić and Kurti to Brussels to discuss French-German proposal

BRUSSELS – The High Representative of the EU for foreign policy, Josep Borrell, today invited the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and the Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, to come to Brussels soon to “push” the proposal that is on the table.

According to KoSSev, Borell invited Kurti and Vučić to return to Brussels as soon as possible to discuss the French-German proposal, which the European Union supports.

“The proposal is on the table. I invite the two leaders to return to Brussels – soon, in a few weeks – to push through this proposal,” Borell said. He also asked the two leaders for, as he said, strong support to avoid any escalation of the situation.

“We went from crisis to crisis. Now is the time for de-escalation and constructive work,” stressed Borell. He added that the dialogue between Pristina and Belgrade and the latest developments in Kosovo will be the first topic he will inform the participants of the EU summit in Brussels about today.