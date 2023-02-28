Montenegro’s Constitutional Court unblocked

PODGORICA – The Parliament of Montenegro elected on Monday three Constitutional Court judges and formally unblocked this institution. Montenegro’s Constitutional Court has been without a quorum since September last year. Three of the candidates were backed by 77 MPs in the 81-seat parliament, while the fourth candidate did not get the votes of the required two-thirds majority, and the Parliament will hold a second-round vote on the fourth candidate in a month’s time at the earliest. The parliamentary majority and the opposition previously agreed on the election of the three candidates, Dragana Đuranović, Snežana Armenko, and Momirka Tesic, but the minority parties failed to agree on a joint candidate.