Lajčak: Next round of Belgrade-Pristina dialogue in Ohrid

BRUSSELS – The next round of the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue will be held in Ohrid, North Macedonia, later this month. “I’m grateful to North Macedonia for its strong support the dialogue and look forward to the next dialogue meeting in Ohrid later this month”, EU Special Envoy for Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajčak said. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic previously said he expects talks to resume on March 18 as the EU aims to have some sort of progress by March 24. The EU announced earlier this week that Serbia and Kosovo have agreed to sign a proposal to normalize ties after a meeting between Vucic and Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti.