PRISTINA – European Union Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajčak will visit Pristina on Friday, 10 March, Koha reported. In addition to talks with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti, Lajčak will meet with the opposition leaders. This will be the first Lajčak’s visit to Kosovo since the 27 February meeting between Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić held in Brussels.