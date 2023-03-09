Council gives green light to visa free travel for Kosovo

BRUSSELS – The Council today adopted its position at first reading on visa free travel for holders of passports issued by Kosovo. The new rules will allow Kosovo passport holders to travel to the EU without a visa for a period of stay of 90 days in any 180-day period, the statement said. This exemption from the visa requirement will apply as of the date when the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) comes into operation or from 1 January 2024, whichever comes first. The new rules now need to be adopted by the European Parliament before they can be signed and published in the EU official journal.