PRISTINA – European Union Representative for Belgrade Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak said in Pristina on Thursday that the Serbian and Kosovo authorities are expected to agree on a document at their coming meeting in the North Macedonia city of Ohrid on March 18.

The KoSSev news portal said that Lajcak met with top officials in Pristina to discuss their views on the implementation of the agreement to normalize Belgrade-Pristina relations proposed by the EU. The portal said that he met with President Vjosa Osmani, Prime Minister Albin Kurti and the head of Pristina’s negotiation team Besnik Bislimi.

Lajčak told reporters that the two sides need to agree on the implementation of the agreement to make the document legally binding. “We have to know the steps, time frame or it will be politically but not formally binding. The purpose of my visit was to discuss the implementation of the document with Kurti,” he said and added that he now know what Kosovo expects.

The EU announced on 27 February that Serbia and Kosovo had agreed to sign a proposal to normalize ties after a meeting between Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.