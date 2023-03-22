WB2EU discussion on EU enlargement in the Western Balkans on Thursday in Berlin

BERLIN – “Western Balkans to EU” Network (WB2EU) will organize a new discussion on enlargement politics, Under the title “Towards a credible EU Enlargement Policy? What does German “Zeitenwende” mean for the Western Balkans?“. The event will extend the current discussion on EU enlargement policy in the Western Balkans to the broad public in Germany.

The debate will focus on the question to what extent the “Zeitenwende” proclaimed by Chancellor Scholz after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has an impact on the EU’s enlargement policy in the Western Balkans. It will furthermore offer the opportunity to get first-hand insights on the current developments in the region.

The panelists of this discussion are Jörg Wojahn, Representative of the European Commission in Germany, Susanne Schütz, Director for South-Eastern Europe, Turkey, OSCE, Council of Europe, German Federal Foreign Office, Senada Šelo Šabić, Senior Scientific Associate, Institute for Development and International Relations (IRMO), representative of WB2EU Network.