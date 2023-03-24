European Council welcomes the agreement between Belgrade and Pristina reached in Ohrid

BRUSSELS – The leaders of EU member states welcomed the agreement reached by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti on 18 March in Ohrid.

“The European Council welcomes the Agreement on the path to normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia and its Implementation Annex, reached in the EU-facilitated dialogue led by the High Representative, as an integral part of their respective European paths, and calls on both parties to implement expediently and in good faith their respective obligations”, it is said in EU Council conclusions.

The dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo was discussed on the first day of the EU leaders’ summit. According to Radio Free Europe, EU High Representative Josep Borrell informed the leaders about the results of the meeting in Ohrid.

“Any attempt to question the agreement is futile. The agreement was agreed, it has to be implemented, and there is no room for picking and choosing. It is a whole, it has to be implemented by all parts, in a holistic way, and we will follow closely who is implementing and who is not implementing”, Borrell said on Thursday before the European Council meeting.

The President of Serbia and the Prime Minister of Kosovo agreed on the Annex on the implementation of the Agreement on the path to the normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia at the meeting in Ohrid. It was also agreed that these documents will become an integral part of the EU accession process of Serbia and Kosovo.