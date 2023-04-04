fbpx
04. 04. 2023.

Parliament of Montenegro ratifies agreements signed within Berlin Process

by EWB

PODGORICA – The Parliament of Montenegro adopted laws on ratification of three agreements signed on 3 November within the Berlin process. The heads of the six Western Balkan countries signed agreements for the mutual recognition of identity cards, university degrees, and professional qualifications. According to Vijesti, 41 members of Parliament voted in favor, while the opposition members did not attend the session of the Assembly, because the President issued a decree on the dissolution of the Parliament“.

