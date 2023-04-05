Borrell: EU expects Kosovo and Serbia to honor all obligations

BRUSSELS – “Kosovo and Serbia have reached an agreement on the declaration about the issue of missing persons by violence”, wrote on Twitter EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

“The agreement they reached on the text on the declaration on missing persons during yesterday’s chief negotiators’ meeting is a first step. We will endorse it at leaders level at the next high-level meeting I will convene”, Borrell said on Twitter.

Serbia & Kosovo made a commitment on the Agreement on the path to normalisation&its annex. The EU expects both to honour all obligations from it &start implementing asap The parties must avoid any escalations. Translation of their commitments into their European paths is ongoing — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) April 5, 2023

He added that Serbia and Kosovo made a commitment on the Agreement on the path to normalization and its annex. Borrell underlined that the EU expects both to “honor all obligations from it and start implementing as soon as possible”.

“The parties must avoid any escalations. Translation of their commitments into their European path is ongoing”, Borrell concluded.

Kosovo and Serbia agreed on the text of the declaration for missing persons, said Petar Petković, Chief of the Serbian Government’s Office for Kosovo after the meeting with Kosovo Deputy Prime Minister Besnik Bislimi and EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajčak.