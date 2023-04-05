Serbia and Kosovo agreed on text of declaration for missing persons

BRUSSELS – Kosovo and Serbia agreed on the text of the declaration for missing persons, said Petar Petković, Chief of the Serbian Government’s Office for Kosovo after the meeting with Kosovo Deputy Prime Minister Besnik Bislimi and EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajčak.

According to Petković, the text of the declaration for missing persons, which was agreed upon in Tuesday’s meeting, will be officially adopted at the next high-level meeting in April.

Besnik Bislimi told after the meeting that the parties have agreed for the next high level meeting to be held on 22 April.

“This is however not so certain because there are indications that the President of Serbia is not ready or cannot come on this date, so an alternative date will have to be considered,” he said, RTK live reported.

Bislimi also said that they discussed the re-registration of vehicles with KM plates to RKS plates, saying that Kosovo” reported that until early March there was a good development, but after threats and burning of vehicles, no other vehicles were registered”.

According to Petkovic, there were violations of the agreement on license plates. “We made concrete proposals, but Pristina refused them for now. The most important thing is to insist peacefully,” he said.

Petkovic also said that there were discussions on the formation of the Association of Serb-majority municipalities.

“After so many years, today we discussed for the first time more concrete steps on the formation of the Association. More precisely, what the management team needs to do in line with the agreements in 2013 and 2015. It is clear that the first step is the presentation of the statute,” he said.

This was first meeting on a technical level after Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti met in Ohrid, where it was agreed to implement the Agreement on the path to normalization of relations – the European plan, which was adopted at the end of February in Brussels.

In the text of the implementation Annex published by the European Union after the meeting in Ohrid, Kosovo and Serbia agreed to urgently accept the Declaration on Missing Persons, “as agreed within the Dialogue with the mediation of the European Union”.

The Annex also states that the parties agreed to establish a Joint Monitoring Committee within 30 days, chaired by the EU, which should monitor and ensure compliance with all agreed provisions.

In addition, a deadline of 150 days was set for organizing a donor conference organized by the EU, in order to establish an investment and financial aid package for Kosovo and Serbia.

Although deadlines for obligations such as the formation of the Association of Communities of Serb majority municipalities were mentioned before the meeting, the time frame for this was not set in the Annex.