Agreement on BiH Federation government fails, Schmidt is expected to react

SARAJEVO – On Wednesday, the Bosniak Vice President of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Federation entity, Refik Lendo, rejected the last call to agree on forming a new entity government. It is expected that High Representative Christian Schmidt will impose a solution to unblock the process, N1 reported.

Earlier today, Federation President Lidija Bradara from the Croat Democratic Union (HDZ BiH) convened another meeting with Refik Lendo from the Democratic Action Party (SDA) and Igor Stojanović from the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to agree on the confirmation of a decision on the appointment of a new government.

According to N1, Bradara made that decision, with Stojanović’s consent, over two weeks ago, but Lendo refused to sign it. Consequently, the Federation parliament’s House of Representatives could not decide on the appointment of the new entity prime minister and ministers by the 6 April constitutional deadline.

After today’s meeting, Lendo told the press that he would not sign Bradara’s decision and that over the next ten days, the SAD would make a new proposal to the HDZ BiH and the SDP.

After the failed attempt by the lower house to find a solution to unblock the formation of the new Federation government, the international community’s High Representative Christian Schmidt said a few days ago that he stood ready to exert his power and solve the problem if the parties failed to reach an agreement.

BiH media speculates that Schmidt will intervene soon and that the Federation government, from which the SDA will be ousted, could be formed by the end of the month.